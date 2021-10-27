Dierks Bentley announces Sask. tour dates

REGINA -

Dierks Bentley will be bringing his “Beers on Me” tour to Saskatchewan in early 2022.

Bentley is scheduled to play in Saskatoon at the Sasktel Centre on Jan. 14, 2022, and in Regina at the Brandt Centre on Jan. 15.

The country star will be joined by Jordan Davis and Weyburn’s Tenille Arts for both shows.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 5 on Ticketmaster. Prices start at $20.21, plus applicable fees.