Dillon Whitehawk second-degree murder sentencing submissions expected Tuesday
Sentencing submissions are expected for Dillon Whitehawk on Tuesday after he was found guilty of second-degree murder in the January 2020 death of 29-year-old Keesha Bitternose.
Bitternose was brutally murdered in a home on Cameron Street on Jan. 2, 2020. Her body was not located until Jan. 5 when police found her inside a home on the 1500 block of Cameron Street in Regina’s north central district.
Whitehawk, 28, was initially accused of first-degree murder in her death, however was found guilty of second degree murder by Justice Janet McMurty in December 2022.
According to the results of an autopsy, Bitternose, who was a mother of five, died from multiple injuries and a possible gunshot wound on Jan. 2, 2020.
Bitternose, who grew up in George Gordon First Nation, Sask., joined the Indian Mafia (IM) street gang in the months leading up to her death, according to one witness. She was considered an entry-level “soldier,” but Bitternose was allegedly trying to work her way up in the ranks to a “crew boss.”
Whitehawk, who was considered a crew boss in the IM, allegedly circulated rumours about Bitternose wanting to “eliminate” another member, according to a witness.
Whitehawk allegedly talked about murdering Bitternose in retaliation with another gang member, hours before her death.
DNA that matched Whitehawk’s was found on a glove left on top of Bitternose’s body at the crime scene. Co-Crown prosecutor Adam Breker argued that the DNA along with the location of blood spatters throughout the house corroborated witness testimony.
Whitehawk pleaded not guilty and elected to be tried by judge alone. His trial began in mid-September, 2022.
The defence did not call any witnesses during the trial.
During closing arguments, defence counsel Thomas Hynes argued that another gang member was to blame for Bitternose’s death, not Whitehawk.
Two other IM gang members were charged in relation to Bitternose’s death. Both were convicted of manslaughter.
In 2021, Whitehawk was convicted of two separate first-degree murders that occurred weeks before Bitternose was killed. In those incidents Whitehawk killed two men in drive-by shootings.
The minimum sentence for second-degree murder is life in prison.
More details to come…
With files from CTV News’ Allison Bamford.
