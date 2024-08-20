'Do not approach him': Yorkton RCMP asking public to report sightings of wanted man

RCMP in Yorkton are asking members of the public to report sightings of a man who has violated his curfew.

Corey Clelland, 52, is wanted on a warrant by Yorkton RCMP for being unlawfully at large.

He’s described as five feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds. He has hazel coloured eyes.

According to the police service, officers in Yorkton received a request just after midnight on Aug. 17 from a local correctional centre in Yorkton.

The centre had asked officers to conduct a curfew check on a man who was subject to a temporary absence permit.

Yorkton RCMP attended a home in a rural area outside of the city. The man was not there.

The service has been working to locate Clelland and is now asking the public to report sightings of the 52-year-old.

“If you see Cory Clelland, do not approach him,” RCMP said in its release.

Yorkton RCMP can be reached by dialing 310-RCMP or contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.