REGINA
Regina

    • 'Do not approach him': Yorkton RCMP asking public to report sightings of wanted man

    Corey Clelland, 52, is wanted on a warrant by Yorkton RCMP for being unlawfully at large. (Courtesy: Saskatchewan RCMP) Corey Clelland, 52, is wanted on a warrant by Yorkton RCMP for being unlawfully at large. (Courtesy: Saskatchewan RCMP)
    Share

    RCMP in Yorkton are asking members of the public to report sightings of a man who has violated his curfew.

    Corey Clelland, 52, is wanted on a warrant by Yorkton RCMP for being unlawfully at large.

    He’s described as five feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds. He has hazel coloured eyes.

    According to the police service, officers in Yorkton received a request just after midnight on Aug. 17 from a local correctional centre in Yorkton.

    The centre had asked officers to conduct a curfew check on a man who was subject to a temporary absence permit.

    Yorkton RCMP attended a home in a rural area outside of the city. The man was not there.

    The service has been working to locate Clelland and is now asking the public to report sightings of the 52-year-old.

    “If you see Cory Clelland, do not approach him,” RCMP said in its release.

    Yorkton RCMP can be reached by dialing 310-RCMP or contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News