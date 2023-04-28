'Does he have the guts to show up?' Premier called out for not planning to attend teacher's rally

As the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) prepare for a public education rally at the legislative building on Saturday, some are questioning the absence of the premier and the education minister.

Both Premier Scott Moe and Education Minister Dustin Duncan are in Washington, D.C. for meetings. The official Opposition believes they should be Regina for the teacher’s rally.

Despite the absence of the premier, the NDP directed questions to his empty seat during question period this week.

“Now, Mr. Speaker, some of those teachers will be here on Saturday on the steps of this legislature to make their voices heard. I’ll be there. Members of our team will be there. Simple question to the premier. Does he have the guts to show up?” asked NDP leader Carla Beck.

Jeremy Harrison, the government House leader, stepped in to answer the question directed at the premier.

“In the obvious absence of the premier, I will take that question. I’m actually not sure why they do that Mr. Speaker. They’ve done that all week. The premier has been conducting business internationally and they constantly refer and pretend that the premier is here when they know that he’s not,” he said.

That reply got the government house leader into trouble with the speaker, Randy Weekes.

“The Minister of Export Development knows full well that you don’t comment on the absence of a member, especially the premier, and asking the question to the premier is in order,” Weekes said.

MLAs aren’t allowed to comment on the absence of other members.

“The leader of the opposition wasn’t here three days last week. I did not make an issue of it. We don’t point that out. I’m sure it was for legitimate reasons. You know, almost every day of this sitting, the NDP have had six to eight members here, most of their caucus have been away some days. Have we pointed that out? No we haven’t,” Harrison said.

The NDP was trying to make a point.

“For those coming on Saturday, people might want to know why the premier is not here. Why the education minister is not here,” Beck said.

Both the premier and the education minister are believed to be back in the province but currently neither plans to attend the teacher’s rally.