'Students deserve better': Sask. Teachers' Federation plans rally, calls for additional government funding

Saskatchewan teachers and students face a tough reality in the classroom as unprecedented enrolment numbers and budget shortfalls create further gaps in the education system.

“Teachers are really struggling,” said Samantha Becotte, president of the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF).

“We continue to show up as best we can and be there for our students, but our students deserve better.”

The STF is organizing a public education rally on April 29 at the legislative building. The group is demanding the government invest more in operating funding for schools.

Teachers are forced to “triage” students as a result of inadequate government funding, Becotte said.

Funding cuts create larger classroom sizes, increased student fees and in some cases result in one person teaching multiple grades, according to Becotte. Additional supports and programs often fall to the wayside.

“Only the students with the highest needs are the ones that are getting support. But every student in the classroom has unique needs,” she said.

Saturday’s rally comes on the heels of requests from urban school divisions for mid-year funding adjustments. The Regina Public School Division is projecting its operating deficit will be $5.4 million more than originally forecast.

The provincial government had to make mid-year adjustments to last year’s education budget, allocating additional funding to school divisions in late 2022.

Becotte called the mid-year adjustments “reactionary.” She wants to see the government take a proactive approach to funding education.

The Saskatchewan NDP agreed there needs to be an extensive consultation process with divisions prior to the budget.

“That financial responsibility is offloading to divisions to make cuts elsewhere to provide education to 1,000 new students and their ultimately offloading that responsibility to teachers,” said NDP education critic Matt Love.

Education Minister Dustin Duncan said he plans to meet with school divisions in the coming weeks to see if the funding formula needs to change.

“Several school divisions have actually seen enrolment decline or flat enrolment, so this is predominantly … the large urban areas that are facing this issue,” Duncan said.

The minister did not commit to any mid-year funding at this time. However, he said if additional funding is necessary, it likely will not be available to divisions until the next school year.