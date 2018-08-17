

CTV Regina





Missty the dog is home two days after she was shot by a Regina police officer.

Lance Murphy, Missty’s owner says she has had one operation, and will soon need a second. Murphy also says there is a possibility that Missty’s leg may need to be amputated.

"She's really doing a lot better. But I’m so worried about her losing her leg. She doesn't have the feeling in her leg, when you squeeze it she doesn't get in pain or anything, so that's a really bad sign that there would be a lot of nerve damage,” Missty’s owner Lance Murphy said.

The three-year-old American Staffordshire Bull Terrier is limping, and unable to climb stairs. As a result, Murphy says he’s been sleeping on the main floor of his house to be near his pet.

Missty was off-leash near the airport with Murphy on Wednesday afternoon when they were approached by a Regina police officer.

According to Regina police, Missty began acting in an aggressive manor, and the officer pulled out his gun and shot her. Murphy says Missty was not being aggressive, and had a ball in her mouth when she was shot.

Regina police is still reviewing the incident to determine whether or not the officer’s use of force was justified.

Murphy says the Animal Clinic is planning to wait until after the operation before billing him. Along with an anonymous $200 donation, a GoFundMe page has already raised more than $2,000 for vet bills.

"That's unreal; I didn't know this website was set up or anything. You know, people care about dogs,” Murphy said.

Police say a report will be completed before determining whether the Regina Police Service will be responsible for any vet bills, but Murphy thinks they should be helping out.

"They definitely should. Like I said, I believe this is the fault of the police officers,” Murphy said.

With files from CTV Regina's Colton Wiens.