Dozens of blind and visually impaired students compete in Sask. Braille Challenge

    Dozens of blind and visually impaired students competed in the second Saskatchewan Braille Challenge, which encourages the improvement of Braille reading and writing skills.

    There are about 40 visually impaired students in the public school system. Despite huge leaps in computer technology which assist those with vision challenges, Braille is still used in the every day world.

    Using Braille allows visually impaired students to read the same books as their classmates and take the same tests as sighted students.

    “Braille is just as important as the print words that we see. It’s just a different alphabet, a different code that the children learn so that they can read it with their fingers instead of their eyes,” Pamela Tarr, Sask Coordinator for the Braille Challenge explained.

    Louis Braille invented the system 200 years ago in France. Braille has been refined over the years and continues to assist those living with a visual impairment.

    The students who took part in the Braille Challenge on Thursday may qualify for a trip to the

    International Braille Challenge in California in May.

