REGINA -- The 2020 provincial election campaign will be happening during a global pandemic.

The campaign began with Saskatchewan sitting at 138 active cases of COVID-19.

The pandemic won’t be taking a break while the election campaign is happening. Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe said there is a plan in place to balance the election and pandemic.

"Dr. Shahab does have the ability to enact public health orders, the Chief Medical Health Officer does have that ability," Moe said.

Moe wore a mask while out installing lawn signs with Regina University candidate Tina Beaudry-Mellor, but didn’t have a mask on when initially meeting with Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty to dissolve the government on Tuesday morning or at his campaign announcement later in the morning.

Moe added he’s confident in the work done so far by Dr. Shahab as well as the Saskatchewan Health Authority during the pandemic.

"Hats off to Dr. Shahab and his team in public health as well as to the entire team at the Saskatchewan Health Authority for the work that they have done for over the course of the last just over half of a year and for the work I know they will continue to do over the course of this campaign," he said.

The province is currently dealing with three outbreaks in Yorkton as well as rising active case numbers in Regina and Saskatoon.