Drive safe: What to be aware of before travelling for the Canada Day long weekend

Both the City of Regina and the provincial government remind travelers to stay safe due to the increased number of people traveling for the Canada Day long weekend.

WEEKEND TRAFFIC PLAN FOR REGINA

Prior to the fireworks display at Wascana Park at 10:30 p.m. there will be road closures and increased traffic enforcement around the park area.

Starting at 9 p.m., Albert Street will be closed between College Avenue and Regina Avenue, according to a news release by the city.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) reminds travellers not to park illegally to watch the fireworks show, with an emphasis on the Highway 1 bypass between Assiniboine Avenue and Wascana Parkway as well as Broad Street between College Avenue and Lakeshore Drive.

Higher amounts of traffic are anticipated in the Wascana Park area as well increased pedestrian traffic, drivers are advised to aware of this and plan their routes accordingly.

For more information, the city asks the public to visit its website.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host a rematch against the Montreal Alouettes on July 2nd. Game day traffic restrictions will be in effect and can be found on the Regina Police Service’s website.

The public is encouraged to use free transit to the game.

WATCH FOR WORKERS ON THE HIGHWAYS

The provincial government reminds drivers to be aware of active construction if travelling to any of Saskatchewan’s lakes for the Canada Day long weekend.

Drivers should always obey signs posted near construction zones and when workers are present, always slow to 60 km/h. Even when no workers are present, the government reminds drivers that slowing down is still just as important.

Highway improvement is currently underway on Highway 26 leading to Meadow Lake Provincial Park, Highway 38 to Greenwater Provincial Park, as well as Highway 204 to Battlefords Provincial Park.

Paving is slated to get underway on roadways within the Battlefords and Meadow Lake Provincial Parks as well, according to a news release from the provincial government.

Over 1,100 kilometres of highway are slated to be improved this construction season, raising the total to 3,500 kilometres in the past three years.

Travellers are encouraged to reference the Highway Hotline for up-to-date information for road conditions, delays, and road closures.