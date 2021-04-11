Advertisement
Driver charged after passenger seriously injured in crash
Published Sunday, April 11, 2021 10:50AM CST
The sign in front of Regina Police Headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
REGINA -- A 30-year-old Regina man is facing charges after a single vehicle crash that seriously injured a passenger.
Police said that early Saturday morning the vehicle was exiting the Regina Bypass at Ninth Avenue North at a high speed. The vehicle hit a guardrail and light post, which damaged the vehicle and caused serious injuries to the passenger.
The passenger, also a 30-year-old man was taken to hospital. The driver was arrested at the scene.
The driver is charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm. He will appear in court on Aug. 26.