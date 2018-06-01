

CTV Regina





A suspect has been arrested after allegedly illegally entering Canada and evading police.

Police say the suspect illegally entered Canada around 8:20 p.m. on Thursday at the border crossing near Val Marie, Sask. in a dark coloured two-door Infiniti car with Florida plates.

The driver reportedly drove through barriers and a ditch to avoid stopping at the border crossing.

Shaunavon RCMP attempted to stop the car on Highway 13, but the driver continued westbound at a high speed. Police again tried to stop the car on Highway 37, but were not successful.

Around 10 a.m. on Friday morning Alberta RCMP reported that the driver had been arrested in Strathmore, Alta. and the vehicle had been seized.

Charges have not been laid at this time.

Members of the Canada Border Services Agency and U.S. law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation.