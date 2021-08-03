REGINA -- A person was sent to hospital following a crash at the intersection of Elphinstone Street and Dewdney Avenue on Monday.

The Regina Police Service said it was dispatched to the “serious” crash late in the evening. EMS also responded to the scene and transported the driver of one of the vehicles to Regina General Hospital with serious injuries.

Police closed down both streets to investigate the incident. No further details were provided.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPPS).