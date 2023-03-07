Driver slapped with $1,100 fine after speeding in construction zone, 9 drivers ticketed in 1 day

Saskatchewan RCMP managed to catch a driver last week that was speeding well over the limit in a construction zone, leading to a fine over $1,000.

RCMP traffic officers ticketed a total of nine drivers that were speeding in a work zone north of Swift Current on March 1.

One driver, RCMP noted, was travelling 106 km/h in a 60 km/h work zone.

The driver was fined $1,109 for exceeding the speed limit by 46 km/h in a construction zone with workers present.

RCMP remind drivers to always slow to 60 km/h when travelling past emergency vehicles with their lights active and through construction zones with workers present.