A drug recognition expert RCMP officer assisted in the arrest of an impaired driver near Arcola last week.

RCMP say officers received a call about a drug-impaired driver around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. The man driving the vehicle was tested by a drug recognition expert and the police say the test supported an impaired driving charge.

According to police, there was also a gun in the vehicle that is believed to be stolen.

Lindsay Cote, 41, is facing multiple charges including impaired driving and unsafe storage of a firearm.

He will appear in Estevan Provincial Court on Monday.