Drug recognition expert assists in arrest of impaired driver
(File image)
CTV Regina
Published Monday, October 15, 2018 12:50PM CST
A drug recognition expert RCMP officer assisted in the arrest of an impaired driver near Arcola last week.
RCMP say officers received a call about a drug-impaired driver around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. The man driving the vehicle was tested by a drug recognition expert and the police say the test supported an impaired driving charge.
According to police, there was also a gun in the vehicle that is believed to be stolen.
Lindsay Cote, 41, is facing multiple charges including impaired driving and unsafe storage of a firearm.
He will appear in Estevan Provincial Court on Monday.