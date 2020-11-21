REGINA -- A man has been charged in connection to a dangerous driving incident early on Saturday morning, where police discovered drugs and weapons in a vehicle.

In a release, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said members were dispatched to the area of 7th Ave. and Robinson St. around 3:50 a.m., and saw a suspicious vehicle driving in a dangerous manner. The vehicle was seen driving at high speeds and disobeying traffic laws.

According to the release, the vehicle exited onto Ring Road from Albert St., where a spike belt was used to try to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle continued for a short distance, but became stuck in a field. Police said the driver fled on foot.

The man was taken into custody after a brief pursuit on foot. Police said he was wearing a protective vest and had a knife.

After a search, RPS said drugs and several weapons, including an expandable baton, a cross bow and machete, were found in the vehicle.

As a result, a 32-year-old man has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance, two counts of possession of a weapon and possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on Monday, Nov. 23.