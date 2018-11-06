

CTV Regina





Three people, two women and a man, were taken to hospital after a crash at Winnipeg Street and Victoria Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Police say the man who was driving the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m.

According to police, a two-door Mazda lost control approaching the intersection. It almost hit another vehicle before hitting a tree. Regina Fire and Protective Services had to extract the people from the car and they were taken to hospital by EMS.

Police had the intersection blocked for several hours while they investigated the crash. Debris from the car was scattered on the street and in several yards near the site.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

While the cause has not been determined, many roads in Regina are slippery after an overnight snowfall in the city.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance is asking drivers to give themselves extra time, and to slowly test their braking and steering before heading out at a normal pace.

The Highway Hotline is also reporting that seasonal driving conditions exist on most of the highways in the province.