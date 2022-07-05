East end Canadian Tire evacuated while police search for robbery suspect

East end Canadian Tire evacuated while police search for robbery suspect

The east end Canadian Tire was evacuated Tuesday morning while Regina police searched for a robbery suspect. (KatySyrota/CTVNews) The east end Canadian Tire was evacuated Tuesday morning while Regina police searched for a robbery suspect. (KatySyrota/CTVNews)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Gunman fired more than 70 rounds at July 4 parade: police

The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style gun that killed at least six people, then evaded initial capture by dressing as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd, police said Tuesday.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener