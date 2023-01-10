Emergency crews discover fire while returning from separate call

No injuries have been reported to Regina Fire crews that discovered a house fire while returning to the station from a separate call early Tuesday morning.

In a tweet Regina Fire said the blaze was discovered in a home on the 3600 block of Dewdney Avenue .

Regina Fire said it encountered heavy smoke and fire conditions upon arrival.

An investigator is on the scene, people are asked to avoid the area.