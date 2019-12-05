ESTERHAZY -- Mosaic reports that the all-clear has been given, and employees are allowed to exit to mine as of 5:10 p.m. CST

Employees at a Mosaic mine near Esterhazy are currently in refuge station after smoke was detected in the mine.

According to a Mosaic representative, 228 employees are in refuse station, and it is anticipated to be another few hours before the all-clear is given.

Mosaic is in the process of testing the air quality before employees are able to exit.