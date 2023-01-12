'Empty shelves': Cough, cold and pain medication shortages continue for Sask. pharmacists
Medication shortages are common for pharmacies, but some Saskatchewan pharmacists have not experienced a widespread issue quite like the current shortage of cough and cold medication.
“First it was just a much bigger demand than what we were expecting so our regular stock levels weren’t enough and now we’re not able to backfill that stock,” said Sarah Kozusko, a pharmacist at Wellness Pharmacy in Regina.
“We certainly have empty shelves.”
Kozusko said all cough and cold medications are impacted, especially cough suppressants and medications that relieve stuffiness.
This shortage is in addition to children’s pain and fever medications that have been in limited supply for months, Kozusko said.
“It used to be that I’d order something and it would come in the next day for sure,” she said.
“Now it’s more surprising when we get it than anything else.”
CTV spoke to 17 different pharmacies in Regina. All of them said they are experiencing medication shortages in some capacity.
Many told CTV that children’s pain medication and adult cough and cold medications are consistently back ordered. Some pharmacies said they have not received shipments in over a month.
The Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan (PAS) said part of the problem stems from companies unevenly distributing products to different parts of the province.
“It is uneven across the province. So there are some pharmacies that have supplies and some that don’t,” said PAS CEO Michael Fougere.
Fougere said the medication shortages are a nationwide problem, but we are not in a crisis.
He added that pharmacists can likely find solutions for patients looking for medication.
“They can give you alternatives. You may want a specific brand name and it may not be available but something as a substitute will be there,” he said.
Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health said it is in regular contact with Health Canada to address the shortages.
As of Jan. 10, 1.9 million units of children's pain and fever medications were imported into Canada for hospitals, community pharmacies and retail outlets,” according to a statement from the ministry.
“This will supplement the increased domestic production of Canadian supply, which remains at record levels,” the statement read.
The provincial government encourages residents to keep up-to-date on their vaccinations and get the flu shot.
All preventative measures that prevent COVID-19 transmission will also mitigate the transmission of other respiratory viruses, officials said.
Kozusko agrees that hand washing and proper hygiene can prevent people from getting sick in the first place. She said everyone can do their part to help out.
“Don’t stock up on medications that aren’t necessary. If you don’t need it right now, don’t just have it for just in case. Save it for people that are actually sick,” she said.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'She should be here': Nova Scotia family says loved one died shortly after leaving busy ER
Another Nova Scotia family is speaking out about the death of a loved one following a lengthy wait at an emergency department -- and they’ve created a website where others can share their own stories.
At least one person missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
At least one person is missing Thursday after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in Quebec's Lanaudiere region, according to provincial police (SQ). At an afternoon press conference in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, the municipality where the blast occurred, an SQ spokesperson said it's possible more people are missing.
More than 2,000 anomalies found during radar search of former Sask. residential school site, officials say
Star Blanket Cree Nation said it has located over 2,000 anomalies after completing phase one of a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) search at the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School.
opinion | Don Martin: How bad was the committee hearing over holiday travel woes? Let me count the ways
The Standing Committee on Transport gathered Thursday with MPs demanding an explanation for how that highly unusual Canadian winter combination of heavy snow and cold temperatures which delayed or cancelled thousands of post-pandemic reunions. What they got was a gold-medal finger-pointing performance, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized, mother Priscilla says
Lisa Marie Presley -- the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer herself -- was hospitalized Thursday, her mother said in a statement.
Construction company charged in Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young adults
Con-Drain Group is charged with six counts of criminal negligence causing death following an investigation into an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie.
'She had to buy the coffee': Stranded traveller scores ride with Canadian Olympic curling champion
The thick, soupy fog hanging over Edmonton this week has been a pain for travellers and airline staff alike, but for one B.C. woman it led to a cute story she'll never forget.
Cases of 'Kraken' subvariant of COVID-19 double in one week, PHAC says
As of Monday, the Public Health Agency of Canada has confirmed up to 42 new cases of the new COVID-19 subvariant, known as XBB.15 or 'Kraken.' It’s a high leap from the 21 cases reported last week.
Researchers consider how to 'denormalize' drinking culture ahead of new alcohol guide
Guidelines for alcohol consumption, set in 2011, are expected to be updated next week by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction. Proposed changes released last summer suggest Canada's recommendations will dramatically decrease.
Saskatoon
-
More than 2,000 anomalies found during radar search of former Sask. residential school site, officials say
Star Blanket Cree Nation said it has located over 2,000 anomalies after completing phase one of a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) search at the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School.
-
Saskatoon may seek loan to pay for snow removal and repay it through tax levy
City councillors are facing another budget decision, this time on how to pay for snow removal during extreme weather events.
-
Why these rabid junior hockey fans from the U.S. are on a whirlwind trip through Saskatchewan
Spending $2,800 USD on a 10-day trip to Saskatchewan and Manitoba might not be high on many people’s priority list. For a group from Portland, Oregon, they couldn't have been happier to be spending time on the prairies during January.
Winnipeg
-
Fingerprint leads to arrest more than three years after random Manitoba kidnapping
More than three years after a kidnapping in southern Manitoba RCMP called completely random, Mounties have arrested and charged a man thanks to a breakthrough in the investigation.
-
Man arrested in connection with five rural Manitoba bank robberies
Manitoba RCMP has arrested a man following a string of bank robberies in rural Manitoba between November and January.
-
Car-sharing platform Turo eyes move to Manitoba
Canada’s largest car-sharing marketplace is looking to roll into Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Calgary company's technology, used in NASA Mars mission, could help reduce oilsands emissions
A Calgary company’s cutting edge technology – originally used by NASA in a Mars mission – could be utilized to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the oilsands.
-
Penguin Walk returns to Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo Friday morning
The penguins will be walking Friday.
-
Chinook Blast to celebrate winter in downtown Calgary
Chinook Blast is returning in 2023 to turn winter in downtown Calgary into a snowy celebration of music, theatre, Indigenous crafts. culture and fashion, not to mention slopestyle, halfpipe and even a rally cross event that will take over Stampede Park on the first weekend of February.
Edmonton
-
Shots fired during Edmonton robbery; police believe it's related to shooting of pawn shop workers
Another pawn shop was robbed in Edmonton Tuesday and officers think it's the same people who stole from another store and shot two employees just weeks earlier.
-
HBO's The Last of Us to show Alberta's beauty 'in its entirety'
Alberta's film and television industry says the widely anticipated HBO adaption of 'The Last of Us' is a successful proof-of-concept showing the province can handle any size of production.
-
Alberta premier reverses course on promise to seek pardons for COVID-19 health violators
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who promised less than three months ago to seek pardons for COVID-19 health violators, now says she will let justice take its course.
Toronto
-
Body of murdered Ontario woman still not found, suspect last seen boarding flight to Mexico
A suspect in the 2021 murders of an Ontario couple was last seen boarding a plane to Mexico days after the attack, police said at a Thursday news conference.
-
Gun fired inside bathroom during fight at Toronto school
A Toronto school was placed under a lockdown on Thursday afternoon after a gun was discharged during a fight inside a bathroom, police say.
-
Ontario man denied car insurance coverage after 12-foot fall takes company to court and wins
An Ontario man who suffered debilitating injuries in a 12-foot fall from the top of his fifth-wheel trailer was denied insurance coverage for years until he took the company to court and won.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | Here's when Ottawa could receive up to 25 cm of snow
The first significant snowstorm of 2023 could bring up to 25 cm of snow to Ottawa by late Friday, with some rain and freezing rain also possible.
-
Eastern Ontario county considers $160,000 job offer for nurse practitioner after no applicants for posting
It’s becoming more and more difficult to find nurses to fill positions in Ontario. Now an eastern Ontario town council is considering whether to offer someone $160,000 to work as a nurse practitioner in a long-term care home.
-
Here's how an Ottawa senior was scammed out of $15,000
An Ottawa senior says she lost $15,000 to fraudsters after one phone call back in October.
Vancouver
-
Golden retriever rescued from Canada Line tracks after owner boarded train
Transit staff rescued a frightened golden retriever from the Canada Line tracks in Vancouver’s South Cambie neighbourhood Thursday following an alarming incident that disrupted service for more than an hour.
-
B.C. COVID-19 data: Weekly update shows drop in hospital population
The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. fell to its lowest level in weeks Thursday.
-
Toilet paper toxin found in endangered killer whales, say B.C. researchers
Toxic chemicals from toilet paper have been found in the bodies of British Columbia's endangered orcas, according to a study conducted by marine scientists.
Montreal
-
At least one person missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
At least one person is missing Thursday after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in Quebec's Lanaudiere region, according to provincial police (SQ). At an afternoon press conference in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, the municipality where the blast occurred, an SQ spokesperson said it's possible more people are missing.
-
Inappropriate behaviour by coaches ‘normalized’ for years at Montreal high school: report
A government report into a Montreal high school where three basketball coaches were charged with sexual assault suggests that female student-athletes were put into vulnerable situations over a 20-year period in a school culture that 'normalized' the behaviour.
-
Woman found dead, child injured at Mont-St-Hilaire, Que. home
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating after a woman in her thirties was found dead inside a home in Mont-Saint-Hilaire Thursday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
Former Canadian navy officer fined $7K for assault, sexual assault aboard navy sailboat
A retired Canadian navy member has been reprimanded and ordered to pay a fine of $7,000 after repeatedly assaulting and sexually assaulting a young female cadet aboard a navy sailboat in the summer of 2006.
-
Man wanted Canada-wide after disappearing from Victoria halfway house arrested in Vancouver
Victoria police say a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after he disappeared from a halfway house in the B.C. capital has been found and arrested.
-
Salvation Army sees 'staggering' number of first-time users on Vancouver Island during holidays
This past holiday season saw what seemed like endless snow filling communities throughout Vancouver Island. As the snow fell, the social services sectors worked hard through the month tending to weather and holiday needs of vulnerable people.
Atlantic
-
'She should be here': Nova Scotia family says loved one died shortly after leaving busy ER
Another Nova Scotia family is speaking out about the death of a loved one following a lengthy wait at an emergency department -- and they’ve created a website where others can share their own stories.
-
Winter storm timing and impacts for the Maritimes
A developing winter storm moving towards Quebec and Maine will bring a mix of heavy snow, freezing rain, rain and gusty southerly winds to the Maritimes Friday into Saturday.
-
'We deserve coverage': Why one rural Nova Scotia ER is closed for a month
Residents of a rural part of the Halifax municipality are concerned after learning the emergency department at their hospital would be closed for all of January.
Northern Ontario
-
Sunwing cancelling Sudbury, North Bay service again
CTV News confirmed Thursday afternoon Sunwing is cancelling all flights out of Sudbury and North Bay starting Feb. 1.
-
Construction company charged in Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young adults
Con-Drain Group is charged with six counts of criminal negligence causing death following an investigation into an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie.
-
Sudbury police seize handguns, rifle, $540K in drugs, three men charged
Greater Sudbury Police seized more than $540,000 in cocaine and fentanyl this week after it received reports that three southern Ontario men were in the city to sell the illicit substances.
Kitchener
-
'Like a missile that could explode': Dozens of propane tanks found in area of Cambridge encampment fire
The Cambridge fire department says an encampment fire that shut down Highway 401 in Cambridge could have been a lot worse as dozens of propane tanks were later found in the area of the fire.
-
Construction company charged in Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young adults
Con-Drain Group is charged with six counts of criminal negligence causing death following an investigation into an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | OPP search for 3 suspects after armed bank robbery in St. George, Ont
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are searching for three suspects after an armed robbery at a bank on Beverly Street West in the village of St. George.