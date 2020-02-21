REGINA -- As the venue looks to continue expanding, Evraz Place could soon be home to an entertainment district.

Evraz Place is already home of the Regina Pats, the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the provinces biggest concerts. Officials have identified an opportunity to expand further.

“Restaurants and retail opportunities, we don’t want to play in the office place, this is really about similar type events that you would see in other marketplaces,” Tim Reid, CEO and President of Evraz Place said.

The new development would be fashioned after Lansdowne Place in Ottawa.

The idea went to a committee at Regina City Hall, where council showed interest in something similar.

Evraz Place needs receives around $2.5 million annually from Casino Regina for giving up the Silver Sage Casino. Those grants end in 2027, and Evraz Place will have to make up the funds.

Leasing land for hotels and restaurants could be a way to make that money back.