REGINA -- Dead fish have been washing up on shore at Echo Lake, and other lakes in the Qu’appelle Valley.

Residents told CTV News the dead carp began to appear on the shore roughly two weeks ago, but has become a bigger problem in recent days.

“Depending on who you talk to almost everyone has pulled out at least a couple dozen from their property,” Steve Sunquist, B-Say-Tah cottage owner, said.

Sunquist said he has pulled carp, some as long as three feet, off his property.

Experts believe the significant number of fish washing up on local shores can be attributed to higher than normal temperatures.

“Water gets warmer and it holds less oxygen ao there is less for the fish to breathe,” Peter Leavitt, Canada research chair at the University of Regina said. As it gets warmer, fish respiration, how they process their energy also goes up. So not only do the fish have less oxygen, but they need more so that’s where they get into a pinch in the warm water.”

Some say the smell is the worst part, with dead fish, algae and increased tempertures culminating in a signicant unpleasant odor.

More to come…