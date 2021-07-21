REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan is preparing for schools to return to “pre-pandemic” conditions in the fall.

Guidance for schools as they prepare to return to in-class learning without masks, social distancing or other COVID-19 restrictions will still be provided by the Ministry of Health according to the province’s 2021-22 Safe Schools Plan.

“This includes getting vaccinated as soon as you are eligible, staying home when you are sick, and ensuring hand hygiene and environmental cleaning protocols are consistently used,” the government said in the document.

Regina Public and Catholic School students resumed in-person classes on May 3, after being sent home for remote learning at the end of March.

Local medical health officers will remain involved in discussions related to any public health risks in schools and will provide tailored approaches to health issues that could arise.

Prescribed structure for day-to-day school operations and protocol for physical distancing will not be in place. Schools will not be required to submit a plan for the school year to the Ministry of Education.

“Staff are encouraged to avail themselves of all Ministry of Health recommended vaccinations,” according to the Safe Schools Plan. “Staff are encouraged to discuss the efficacy of recommended vaccinations with their personal health care providers.”

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and schools will work together to identify the need for contact tracing and quarantining.

Some cleaning protocols will remain in place, including routine disinfection of school transportation and promotion of hand hygiene in classrooms and bathrooms. School-wide plans for in-depth cleaning should also remain in place, according to the Safe Schools Plan.

Sports and extracurricular activities are permitted to return in full, including sports, dance, drama band, choir, field trips and nutrition programs.

Provincial exams are optional for this school year.