Environment Canada warns of heavy rain inbound for southeast

Environment Canada forecasts heavy rain for the southeast corner of the province lasting until Sunday night. (Courtesy: Environment Canada) Environment Canada forecasts heavy rain for the southeast corner of the province lasting until Sunday night. (Courtesy: Environment Canada)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener