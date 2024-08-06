Erratic driver fined $12,000 after Regina police find illegal cigarettes during traffic stop

REGINA
Regina

    A motorist received a $12,000 fine for possessing boxes of illegal cigarettes after Regina police conducted a traffic stop following complaints of erratic driving.

    According to a post on X by Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan, the driver also failed a roadside drug test.

    Police said they received several complaints of the vehicle driving erratically. 

    Officers saw the illegal cigarettes in plain view, the post said.

    The driver also received a three day licence suspension.

     

