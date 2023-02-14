Esterhazy potash mine workers ratify deal with Mosaic

ESTERHAZY -

The union representing workers at the Mosaic potash mine in Esterhazy have reached a new collective agreement with the company.

Unifor Local 892 said the new agreement, ratified Monday, will result in an 11.5 per cent wage increase over four years.

The agreement also includes an eight week top-up for maternity leave, an increase to employer contributions to pension plans and paid domestic violence leave, according to the union.

"Unifor members working at Mosaic stood united in their demands for a fair contract," Lana Payne, Unifor National President said in a release. "They can be very proud of what they accomplished."

Unifor Local 892 represents 750 workers at the mine.