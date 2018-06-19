

CTV Yorkton





Esterhazy RCMP have obtained an arrest warrant for a Churchbridge man on numerous charges after a gun was fired in the village of Yarbo, northeast of Esterhazy.

Police say the incident happened Monday evening and determined on initial investigation that someone had approached a home and fired a gun before leaving the scene in a vehicle.

Esterhazy RCMP does not believe there is a threat to public safety in relation to the incident, and no injuries were reported.

John Kent Churchill, 55, has been charged with assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and careless use of a firearm.

RCMP says the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with information on Churchill’s whereabouts to contact their local detachment or Crime Stoppers.