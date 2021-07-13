REGINA -- RCMP in Esterhazy are asking for help from the public locating an inmate who escaped custody early Tuesday morning.

Jason Mitton, 27, is 5’7” 220 lbs, balding with with short brown hair and a beard. He has a cut on the right side of his forehead and was last seen wearing light grey underwear.

He is charged with mischief, assaulting a police officer, attempt to escape lawful custody and assault.

Residents are asked not to approach the inmate, and called Esterhazy RCMP at 306-745-4740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.