Estevan man apprehended by Regina police dog following break and enter

A 34-year-old man from Estevan has been charged after Regina police say he broke into a business on the 1600 block of Winnipeg Street early Tuesday morning.

Officers were sent to the scene around 3:10 a.m. where it was determined the man was inside the secured compound, a Regina police news release said.

A police dog was then sent inside to locate the man who was found by the dog a short time later.

Regina police said the man was bit by the dog. He was then arrested and taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The accused was charged with break and enter and possession of break in instruments.

The man’s first court appearance will be Oct. 2, Regina police said.