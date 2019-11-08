Estevan vet speaks to importance of vaccines after family dog contracts rabies
FILE - In this July 24, 2018, file photo, bottles of rabies vaccines made by Liaoning Chengda are seen at a Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) station in Jiujiang in southern China's Jiangxi province. Changchun Changsheng Life Sciences Ltd., a Chinese maker of rabies vaccine, that was fined 9.1 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) in a product quality scandal that set off a crackdown on the industry said Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 it has been declared bankrupt. (Chinatopix via AP, File)
Published Friday, November 8, 2019 12:29PM CST
ESTEVAN -- A veterinarian in Estevan is reminding pet owners to vaccinate their animals after a family dog had to be euthanized for having rabies.
Dr. Carol Ross said the dog was young, around three years old, and lived in a rural household such as an acreage or farm, where it likely had access to other animals.
In Saskatchewan, rabies is typically found in wild skunks and bats. The disease is commonly transmitted through bites, or contact with saliva.
Ross said the dog has to be euthanized, as rabies is fatal. The humans in contact with the dog will be going through post-exposure vaccinations and treatments.
She wants to remind people the importance of vaccinating their pets.