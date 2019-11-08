ESTEVAN -- A veterinarian in Estevan is reminding pet owners to vaccinate their animals after a family dog had to be euthanized for having rabies.

Dr. Carol Ross said the dog was young, around three years old, and lived in a rural household such as an acreage or farm, where it likely had access to other animals.

In Saskatchewan, rabies is typically found in wild skunks and bats. The disease is commonly transmitted through bites, or contact with saliva.

Ross said the dog has to be euthanized, as rabies is fatal. The humans in contact with the dog will be going through post-exposure vaccinations and treatments.

She wants to remind people the importance of vaccinating their pets.