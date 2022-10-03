'Everybody deserves a second chance': Yorkton murder victim's sister says she forgave killers
The sister of a Yorkton man who was murdered in 2018 said she has forgiven the four people connected to his death.
Investigators believe 25-year-old Colin Robert Focht was killed in September 2018. His remains were found the following spring in a rural area near Yorkton.
Police believe four people were involved in the murder.
“I actually did forgive them. I think everybody deserves a second chance,” Mary Anne Focht, Colin’s sister, said in an interview.
Last week, 26-year-old Jordan Ironstand was sentenced to life in prison for the death of Colin Focht after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. Taiya Hudy, 22, served two years in prison for accessory to murder.
Two others were youths at the time of the offence. One has served time while the other is awaiting sentencing.
Ironstand will be eligible for parole in 12 years.
“It was a joint submission, so this is what Jordan wanted,” Ironstand’s defense attorney Aleida Oberholzer said.
Oberholzer said pleading guilty was Ironstand’s first step in his healing path.
“He needs to behave in custody, he needs to make the right steps to show that he can get out on parole and that he is rehabilitative,” she added.
‘YOU CAN NEVER GO BACK’
Mary Anne said she was traumatized during Colin’s cremation.
“When I saw it being deformed it felt like he was screaming,” she said.
"I’ll never forget April 4th when they found his body finally after the many months. This whole thing has changed Mary Anne and I and the other sisters lives in different ways,” Focht family Spokesperson Sheila Webster said.
“You can never go back to who you were before.”
Mary Anne and Webster have written four separate victim impact statements as part of the court proceedings.
“Mary Anne and I actually wrote each victim impact statement differently, because it’s different for each person and how their part in the murder was, and also knowing their backgrounds and what kind of support they did or did not have through their life,” Webster said.
“I felt really upset, and I just wanted to get the emotions through to the perpetrators, that they would be able to realize the mistake they did,” said Mary Anne.
Both Mary Anne and Webster have been open-minded to the process.
“If you don’t forgive you’re held hostage to the crime, and that you’ll never have peace in your life” Webster said.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Legault wins 2022 Quebec election with a majority government
Francois Legault has been elected for a second mandate as Quebec premier with a majority government, CTV News has declared.
Justin Trudeau will take the stand at inquiry into Freedom Convoy response
CTV News has learned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be called to testify about his government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protests in February.
BREAKING | The Quebec Liberal Party will retain official opposition status
CTV News has declared The Quebec Liberal Party will retain its official opposition status.
LIVE | Following live: Quebec Election 2022 coverage and live results as they come in
After 36 days, the Quebec election campaign is now over and voters are heading to the polls Monday to choose the next provincial government. Follow along as CTV Montreal provides coverage of election day and the results when they come in.
BREAKING | North Korea fires missile over Japan
North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan, its neighbours said, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional U.S. allies amid stalled nuclear diplomacy.
Hottest toys of 2022 revealed by Toys 'R' Us
Toys 'R' Us has released a list of the top toys of 2022 ahead of the holiday season.
Freeland peppered with affordability questions, as MPs set to swiftly pass GST boost
Appearing before the House of Commons Finance Committee on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland defended the government's response to Canadians' affordability concerns as 'focused' and fiscally responsible. With the passage of the GST rebate-boosting bill through the House all but a foregone conclusion, Freeland was peppered with questions from opposition MPs on a range of topics, including inflation.
Hockey Canada lacks transparency, needs new leadership: sport minister
Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge is once again calling for change in Hockey Canada's leadership in the wake of new allegations against the troubled sporting body.
'4,000 Cover Stories': Project honours MMIWG with front-page coverage in massive newspaper
A new project called '4000 Cover Stories' is re-imagining the stories of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada with the front-page prominence their families feel they deserve, with advocates planning to deliver the massive newspaper to the prime minister.
Saskatoon
-
Man accused in Saskatoon murder trial borrowed van and returned it with luggage inside: witness
A taxi driver took the witness stand in a Saskatoon murder trial on Monday morning.
-
$2M fundraiser launched to replace Sask. mobile breast cancer screening bus
The wheels were put in motion on Monday to replace a vital piece of medical equipment for women in rural and remote areas of Saskatchewan.
-
While levels remain high, Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater tests show decline
Although levels remain high, the team of researchers monitoring Saskatoon's wastewater supply has measured a drop in signs of COVID-19.
Winnipeg
-
Police stop attempt to expand encampment outside Manitoba legislature
Winnipeg police have stopped an attempt to enlarge an encampment on the front lawn of the Manitoba legislature.
-
Why gas is more expensive even though the price of oil has remained steady
A recent spike in gas prices has Winnipeggers feeling pain at the pumps but the latest jump comes despite the price of oil remaining relatively steady.
-
Death of Manitoba woman with severe burns ruled a homicide: Winnipeg police
WARNING: This story contains details that may be disturbing. The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for any information regarding the homicide of a woman who died of severe burns.
Calgary
-
Calgary shooting investigations present police with roadblocks
Police say that as the city is coming up on a record number of shootings in a single year, they are finding it more difficult to make arrests in the incidents.
-
Alleged Calgary drug dealer faces 32 new charges, arrested on 39 warrants
A 30-year-old Calgary man wanted on dozens of outstanding warrants has been arrested and now faces an additional 32 charges, following an investigation spurred by tips from the public.
-
'Lack of transparency': Critics show concerns over Hockey Canada fund
More revelations are coming out tonight about how Hockey Canada has set aside money to deal with outstanding sexual assault claims.
Edmonton
-
3 dead after fiery crash north of Edmonton
Three people are dead after a crash on Highway 654, just east of Highway 777, southwest of Westlock on Monday.
-
Teenager killed in hit and run west of Edmonton, RCMP looking for driver
A 16-year-old boy is dead after RCMP say he was hit by a vehicle and left to die on First Nations land west of Edmonton.
-
If successful in UCP leadership bid, Danielle Smith will find a seat as soon as possible
Danielle Smith is the only UCP leadership hopeful without a seat in the legislature but she hopes to change that.
Toronto
-
Ontario gas prices set to take one of the biggest one-day jumps in a decade
Gas prices in Ontario are projected to jump by 10 cents later this week, industry analyst Dan McTeague tells CP24.
-
This is what happens next after Ontario education workers vote to strike
Ontario education workers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike if negotiations with the province continue to stall but many parents and school staff may be wondering what comes next.
-
Toronto Blue Jays head to playoffs Friday. Here’s what you need to know
Last week, the Toronto Blue Jays clinched their first playoff berth since 2020. Tonight, they can clinch home-field-advantage for their wild-card series, bringing post-season baseball back to the Rogers Centre for the first time since 2016.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Legault wins 2022 Quebec election with a majority government
Francois Legault has been elected for a second mandate as Quebec premier with a majority government, CTV News has declared.
-
Councillor says cancelling Panda Game would not stop parties
The councillor representing Sandy Hill says cancelling the annual Panda Game between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and the Carleton Ravens won’t stop the party from spilling into residential streets.
-
Ottawa police lay hate-motivated charges following attack near Gloucester High School
Ottawa police say six young people are facing charges following an attack last month near a local high school, video of which was widely shared on social media.
Vancouver
-
Serious crash involving motorcycle in Richmond closes No. 2 Road bridge
A serious crash involving a motorcycle is impacting traffic through Sea Island in Richmond Monday afternoon.
-
Flipping tax proposal 'really scary,' says MLA who bought and sold 3 homes in 4 years
A B.C. MLA who bought and sold properties for a significant profit three times over the last four years is speaking out against a proposed flipping tax designed to discourage real estate speculation in the province
-
Bystanders hailed as 'heroes' by police for intervening in assault on Vancouver woman
A man who allegedly followed a woman into the lobby of her Vancouver apartment building and attacked her was arrested after bystanders intervened and "tackled him to the ground," according to police.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Legault wins 2022 Quebec election with a majority government
Francois Legault has been elected for a second mandate as Quebec premier with a majority government, CTV News has declared.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | The Quebec Liberal Party will retain official opposition status
CTV News has declared The Quebec Liberal Party will retain its official opposition status.
-
2 power outages in Montreal affect clients and polling stations on election night
Two power outages in the Montreal area may have affected voting stations in two different locations.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. woman acquitted of failing to provide breath sample because police did not make demand 'immediately'
A B.C. judge has acquitted a Vancouver Island woman of failing to provide a breath sample because police waited several minutes before asking her to blow into an alcohol-screening device after they suspected she was impaired. The judge also found "obvious inconsistencies in the police evidence" in the case.
-
This Vancouver Island restaurant was named the best fine dining spot in Canada
A Vancouver Island eatery has been named the best fine dining restaurant across all of Canada for 2022, according to travel website Tripadvisor. The restaurant, Pluvio, is located in Ucluelet, B.C. and has an ever-changing menu that incorporates seasonal and local ingredients, many of which are harvested on Vancouver Island.
-
B.C. boosts substance use and mental health supports for inmates leaving jail
The British Columbia government says inmates struggling with mental health and substance use will be supported after they leave jail by transition teams connected to all 10 of the province's correctional centres. Mental Health and Addictions Minister Sheila Malcolmson says that's an increase from inmates at five facilities getting help with services like housing, health care, transportation and treatment when they are released.
Atlantic
-
Nine days after Fiona, P.E.I. residents without power alarmed at pace of response
Residents of Prince Edward Island said Monday they're growing exhausted, anxious and cold as thousands remained without power nine days after post-tropical storm Fiona swept through the region.
-
'The reality is kicking in': Experts say storms like Fiona are the new normal for Maritimers
Climate experts say the aftereffects of post-tropical storm Fiona make up a new reality on the east coast -- a reality driven by climate change.
-
More than 20,000 Nova Scotians still in the dark 10 days after Fiona, most schools reopen
More than 20,000 Nova Scotians are still without power as restoration efforts continue 10 days after post-tropical storm Fiona.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario gas prices set to take one of the biggest one-day jumps in a decade
Gas prices in Ontario are projected to jump by 10 cents later this week, industry analyst Dan McTeague tells CP24.
-
Dramatic moments as knife-wielding suspect tries to get into Sudbury restaurant
Greater Sudbury Police have a suspect in custody following an incident Monday morning at a Tim Horton's in the city's West End.
-
Sudbury police seek witness to fatal Barrydowne collision Sept. 13
Greater Sudbury Police are hoping to find the person who was almost another victim of a fatal collision Sept. 13 at the corner of Barrydowne Road and Lasalle Boulevard.
Kitchener
-
Province offering $50K reward for information on missing Hagersville, Ont. woman, foul play suspected
Nearly 18 months after Amber Ellis, 33, went missing, the Government of Ontario said it will be offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her disappearance.
-
Transport truck collides with LRT train in Kitchener
A collision involving an LRT train and a transport truck set off several emergency detours in Kitchener Monday afternoon.
-
Missing woman and newborn baby located in London, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a missing 27-year-old woman and her newborn baby have been located in London, Ont.