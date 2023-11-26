'Everybody is happy': Families enjoy holiday festivities at Conexus Arts Centre

As December draws nearer and nearer – many families got in the holiday spirit at the Conexus Arts Centre.

The centre was festive to say the least. Themed Christmas trees, hot chocolate, letters to Santa, a mini Christmas village, carollers, and the man himself were all present and accounted for on Sunday.

There was no shortage of activities for families to get in the holiday spirit, and in that spirit, the event featured a donation drive for the Regina Food Bank.

“What else can we do to raise some money for the foodbank?” Conexus Arts Centre spokesperson Roshelle Montgomery told CTV News.

“We thought what a great way to kickoff the holiday season and bring families together and raise donations for the foodbank.”

The event drew in quite the crowd – with families exploring the many floors and exhibitions on display.

Among the attractions was a familiar, green coloured miscreant, known for his displeasure during the holidays.

The meaning of Christmas for the Grinch was clear.

“It means a day where I get to sleep in after a night of not stealing presents which I’ve been accused of,” he told CTV News.

“I’m going to get together with Max and Fred – in case you don’t know, he’s the reindeer, Santa didn’t pick him – and we’re just gonna have a nice roast beast.”

One woman attending with her granddaughter shared her thoughts on the day.

“There’s so much negativity in the world and this is just awesome to come together and be with family and see some beautiful things around,” she explained.

“Everybody is happy, they’re in a good mood.”

Organizers expressed optimism that the event will continue to be an annual tradition at the centre for years to come.