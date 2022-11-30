'Everyone likes to root for the girls': Ladies breakaway roping added to Agribition rodeo
The Canadian Western Agribition has added Ladies Breakaway Roping to the Maple Leaf Finals Rodeo for the first time.
“[Canadian Professional Rodeo Association] added it to their events as a full event to see how it was taken and it took off like crazy, people wanted it. So it just became natural to have it here,” said Marty Kratochvil, who is in charge of the rodeo on the Agribition’s Board of Directors.
Bailey Hines and Lakota Bird are among 10 breakaway ropers competing over four nights at the Maple Leaf Finals Rodeo. The top four competitors each night – Wednesday through Saturday – will earn prize money with the winner determined from an overall total.
“Traditionally after college there’s nowhere for breakaway ropers to compete because it hasn’t been an event in professional rodeo,” said Lakota Bird, one of this year’s breakaway roping competitor.
“The last couple of years, breakaway rope has started to emerge as an event in professional rodeo and as you’ll see it showcased here at Agribition, it’s just an exciting time for those of us who have been doing this for a long time.”
“The fact that we get to carry on and pursue this as a professional career is huge and for Regina to add this to Agribition is really just a blessing for all of us,” said breakaway roper Bailey Hines.
Prize money is given to those with the fastest average times over the four-day span.
Traditionally the only female rodeo event is barrel racing, but this gives the women another opportunity to compete. It is also the fastest growing event in the rodeo world.
“There’s not really any room for error or a lot of time to think about what’s happening. It takes a lot of practice and muscle memory,” said Bird.
“It’s another event for women to kind of feature their skills, talent, and horsemanship. Women have been roping for a long, long time but it’s kind of just recently picked up again,” said breakaway roper Brittainy Smith.
Breakaway roping is similar to the men’s tie down roping but with a few minor tweaks.
“In tie down roping, the guys are behind the same barriers, they rope the calf but then they dismount and tie the calf. In breakaway roping, after the calf is roped, it’s tied to our saddle with a string. So the string breaks and that’s when the time stops,” Bird explained.
The Maple Leaf Finals Rodeo begins Wednesday evening at the Brandt Centre. For spectators who look to take in the event, the women are more than excited to give the fans a show.
“It’s pretty cool to be able to come out here and showcase something that you know you grew up around,” said Smith.
“It’s enabled young girls growing up to be able to look forward to and prepare to compete professionally when they’re older,” said Bird.
“Everyone likes to root for the girls! I mean Barrel Racing is always a fan favourite because everyone loves rooting for the girls. And this is just another totally different event for girls,” Hines said.
“It’s fast. It’s really awesome horsemanship. Seeing the girls being able to rope like the guys is always exciting for the fans.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians can apply for new dental benefit starting Dec. 1; here's how
Starting on Thursday, eligible Canadians can apply through the Canada Revenue Agency to receive funding as part of the first ever federal dental-care program, and as of Dec. 12 applications will open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit.
'Not looking for a fight' but nothing off the table when it comes to Alberta sovereignty act: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while he's 'not looking for a fight' with Alberta, the federal government is not taking anything off the table when it comes to how it may respond to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's new 'sovereignty act.'
How Canada can earn its first men's World Cup point(s) against Morocco
Morocco has looked impressive in Group F but Canada has an opportunity to finish its World Cup experience on a high.
BREAKING | Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Christine McVie, the British-born Fleetwood Mac vocalist, songwriter and keyboard player whose cool, soulful contralto helped define such classics as "You Make Loving Fun," "Everywhere" and "Don't Stop," died Wednesday at age 79.
Police charge 107 people in massive Ontario child exploitation investigation
A massive Ontario-wide investigation into child exploitation has led to more than 100 people being charged, police announced on Wednesday.
Largest recorded Alberta earthquake probably natural, scientist says
The largest earthquake ever recorded in Alberta, which rattled homes and nerves Tuesday, was probably due to natural causes, says a geologist.
Musician Jake Flint dies just hours after his wedding
Oklahoma musician Jake Flint died unexpectedly over the weekend, hours after getting married, his publicist says. He was 37.
New census data shows how commuting dropped during pandemic, labour force aging
Statistics Canada says there were 2.8 million fewer commuters in 2021 than in 2016, as the pandemic drove a shift toward remote work.
opinion | Don Martin: Danielle Smith's antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier
Danielle Smith has gone straight from the political altar to a divorce from common sense – and her out-of-the-gate antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon judge clears way for death of dog involved in fatal attack
A judge has cleared the way for a dog that fatally attacked another dog in Saskatoon to be killed.
-
Sask. Penitentiary inmate dies in custody
An inmate has died while in custody at Saskatchewan Penitentiary.
-
Sask. paramedics launch blue tape program to reduce false calls
Paramedics around Saskatoon and Moose Jaw are piloting a new program meant to cut down on false calls.
Winnipeg
-
Brawl at Winnipeg Jets game ends with two arrests, multiple injuries
Two Manitobans face a number of assault charges after a fight broke out at a Winnipeg Jets game Tuesday night.
-
RCMP arrest four more teens in connection to East St. Paul party
Manitoba RCMP have arrested and charged four more people in connection to a wild party in East St. Paul near the end of October.
-
One dead following garage fire in Charleswood: WFPS
One person has died following a garage fire in Charleswood on Tuesday night.
Calgary
-
Calgarians expected to dig deeper into their pockets during deep freeze conditions
A decrease in temperatures is likely leading to an increase in utility and heating bills as Calgarians crank up their thermostats in preparation for another cold snap.
-
Calgary police investigate multiple crashes and carjackings, including theft of snowplow
The search is on for a suspect who allegedly stole a snowplow from Strathmore, Alta., and used it to continue his crime spree in Calgary.
-
Calgary takes steps to protect vulnerable population as temperature drops
City officials say there's a plan in place to help Calgary's homeless as colder weather is expected to settle in this week.
Edmonton
-
Largest recorded Alberta earthquake probably natural, scientist says
The largest earthquake ever recorded in Alberta, which rattled homes and nerves Tuesday, was probably due to natural causes, says a geologist.
-
Alberta Mountie charged with manslaughter testifies at trial
An Alberta Mountie has testified she believed the man she and another officer are accused of killing was a suspect in a shooting a day earlier.
-
Fundraising campaign launched to pay for extra features at new Misericordia emergency room
A new, state-of-the-art emergency room at the Misericordia Hospital is nearly complete, but a new fundraising initiative for the project is just beginning.
Toronto
-
Police charge 107 people in massive Ontario child exploitation investigation
A massive Ontario-wide investigation into child exploitation has led to more than 100 people being charged, police announced on Wednesday.
-
Mystery behind photo featuring Leafs legends solved
A photo of a few Toronto Maple Leafs greats, including the late Borje Salming, posted to social media last week has been liked more than 90,000 times and racked up nearly 12,500 shares and counting since then. But the longer you look at the image, the more questions there are.
-
Here's where Tuesday's $60M Lotto Max ticket was sold in Ontario
Someone in Ontario woke up $60,000,000 richer Wednesday morning after winning Tuesday's Lotto Max draw.
Ottawa
-
LRT INQUIRY
LRT INQUIRY | 'Unconscionable,' 'egregious:' Scathing Ottawa LRT inquiry report slams senior city staff, RTG
The construction and maintenance of the Ottawa LRT project was plagued by persistent failures in leadership and saw 'egregious violations of the public trust,' a scathing new report has found.
-
10 takeaways from the Ottawa LRT inquiry final report
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at ten key takeaways from the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Public Inquiry final report released on Wednesday.
-
'Deliberate malfeasance:' Read the conclusion of the Ottawa LRT report executive summary
The conclusion of the Ottawa LRT inquiry report's executive summary stands out for its scathing criticism of senior city staff and Rideau Transit Group.
Vancouver
-
Canada Post suspends service in Vancouver, other communities due to snowy conditions
Deliveries by Canada Post are suspended in more than a dozen cities across B.C.’s Lower Mainland after the region experienced its first major snowfall of the season Tuesday.
-
Lifetime ban for B.C. teacher who printed child pornography using school equipment
A B.C. teacher who had child pornography sent to his work email address and used school equipment to print the images has been banned from the profession for life, according to the province's regulatory body.
-
Murder investigation underway after man found dead in Vancouver SRO
A murder investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Vancouver rooming house Sunday, according to police.
Montreal
-
Economy and identity: Quebec premier delivers inaugural speech of 43rd legislature
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says his focus for the next four years will be to reverse the decline of French in Montreal and to expand Quebec's economy while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. He started his address, the equivalent of a throne speech, by invoking the legacy of Samuel de Champlain, the French colonist who founded Quebec City more than 400 years ago.
-
More than 300k Quebec kids eligible for English school, 76 per cent attend: StatsCan
More than 300,000 Quebec children have the constitutional right to education in English, though only about three in four attend English schools, new Statistics Canada census data shows. Statistics Canada is collecting this data for the first time, giving Quebec's English education system a real picture of the situation.
-
Pittsburgh Penguins' Kris Letang out indefinitely after suffering a second stroke
Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Kris Letang is out indefinitely after suffering a stroke for the second time in his career.
Vancouver Island
-
Oak Bay high school closed after shooting threat found in bathroom
Students and staff at a Victoria-area high school were sent home early Wednesday after someone threatened a shooting at the school. The Oak Bay Police Department says it was contacted by Oak Bay High School administrators around 10:30 a.m. after the threat was found written on a stall door in a girls' washroom.
-
Vancouver Island school closures: Several districts declare snow day due to icy roads, power outages
Dozens of schools across Vancouver Island are closed Wednesday after a major snowstorm played havoc with traffic and cut power to thousands of homes in the region.
-
Western Forest Products to temporarily reduce lumber production levels in December
Western Forest Products Inc. says it will temporarily reduce its lumber production levels for the rest of the year.
Atlantic
-
Family of Moncton, N.B. homicide victim struggle to comprehend his death
The family of Max Boudreau is still trying to cope with his death and is dealing with the grief as best they can.
-
Avian flu halts wild bird rehab for the year at the Atlantic Veterinary College
The Atlantic Veterinary College hospital in Prince Edward Island needs to be expanded so it can manage the effects of avian influenza, which are expected to be around for a long time, says a wildlife technician who works at the clinic.
-
Moncton, N.B Walmart employees recognized for help in child abduction case
Some fast-thinking Walmart employees were celebrated Wednesday for their role in reuniting a family
Northern Ontario
-
Here's where Tuesday's $60M Lotto Max ticket was sold in Ontario
Someone in Ontario woke up $60,000,000 richer Wednesday morning after winning Tuesday's Lotto Max draw.
-
Highway 17 reopened after fatal crash between Wawa, White River
Police have reopened Highway 17 in northern Ontario after a series of crashes, including one fatal, Tuesday night.
-
Another northern Ontario mining worker has died on the job, the second this month
Alamos Gold says one person has died after being hit by a vehicle underground at the Young-Davidson mine Tuesday afternoon. It is the second mining fatality in northern Ontario this month.
Kitchener
-
5 people from Waterloo region charged in province-wide child exploitation investigation
Police have charged 107 people after a month-long province-wide child exploitation investigation.
-
Downtown Kitchener video rental store prepares to shut down, again
It’s a sequel of sorts for a downtown Kitchener video rental store, as it gets set to say goodbye for good.
-
Blowing snow advisories in effect for several southern Ontario communities
A combination of strong winds and a cold front have prompted blowing snow advisories across southern Ontario.