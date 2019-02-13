

CTV Regina





Regina’s executive committee is recommending slowing traffic in school zones to 30 kilometres per hour.

The current speed in Regina is 40 kilometres per hour between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. The committee is also asking the city to change the school zone hours to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and prohibit U-turns in school zones.

“It creates a hazard in terms of knowing where cars are coming and going and these types of things,” said Ward 8 councillor Mike O’Donnell. “The really driving force of all of this though it there will be an audit done on every school zone in Regina and park area to see how we can implement this and what would make sense.”

Public works will also discuss school zones and put forward a recommendation to council.

Reducing the speed limit likely won’t be discussed by city council until May.