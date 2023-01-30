Extreme cold warnings issued for eastern Sask.

Parts of eastern Saskatchewan including Regina, as well as the far north are under extreme cold warnings on Monday morning.

In the Queen City, air temperatures of minus 30 to 35 along with winds at 10 to 20 km/h are producing wind chills values in the minus 40 to 45 range, Environment Canada said.

According to Environment Canada, the extreme wind chill values will moderate during the day Monday but may be borderline to meet extreme cold criteria once again tonight.

“Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes,” Environment Canada said on its website.

Frost bite can develop on exposed skin in minutes.

Temperatures in Regina are expected to stay well below normal until Friday, the normal daytime high for Jan. 30 is minus 9, according to Environment Canada.