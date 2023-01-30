Extreme cold warnings issued for eastern Sask.

Girl, 6, dead after accident at ski resort north of Montreal on Sunday

A six-year-old girl died in hospital Sunday night after being involved in an incident at the Val-Saint-Côme ski resort in Lanaudiere. Quebec police are investigating, though details into the event are not yet known. Officers indicated that it involved a T-bar lift, but they were not able to say more.

Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull dies at 84

Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull has died at the age of 84. He played for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and Hartford Whalers as well as the World Hockey Association's Winnipeg Jets over a 23-year pro career.

