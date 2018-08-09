

Extreme heat warnings have expanded to cover most of the province as temperatures continue to rise in Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada says the prolonged heat wave will bring daytime highs well above 30 C, and overnight temperatures will also remain high throughout the week.

The weather agency also says humidity will be low and winds will remain light as the heat continues. However, the UV index will be high.

Forest fire smoke from Alberta and B.C. is also still impacting the air quality in a large portion of the province. The smoke is causing poor visibility and reduced air quality.

Environment Canada is reminding people to take frequent breaks from the heat or to reschedule any planned outdoor activities in the extreme heat. Saskatchewan residents should also drink plenty of water and make sure children and pets aren’t left in hot cars.

People should also be monitored for signs of heatstroke, including high body temperature, confusion and sweating.

The smoke is expected to blow out of the area by the end of the week, and Environment Canada says temperatures will likely return to moderate levels over the weekend.

