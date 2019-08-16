

Indian Head RCMP have arrested a pair from Ontario after police found counterfeit documents and equipment used to make those documents in their car during a traffic stop.

Police say calls about the vehicle’s driving behaviour, including one report about a minor collision between this car and another vehicle lead to the stop on Highway 1.

Investigators found a number of illegal items inside the car, including fake IDs, fraudulent bank cards, and identity documents belonging to people not in the vehicle, among other items.

Police also found equipment used for making counterfeit documents and illicit drugs suspected to be methamphetamine.

Shawn Anderson, 29, and Stephanie Maisey, 33, both of North Bay, Ontario, have been charged with dangerous driving, possession of false identity documents and equipment used to produce counterfeit tokens of value, along with other property and drug related charges.

The pair is being held in custody and will appear in Provincial Court in Fort Qu’Appelle on Aug. 19.