For the first time since 2013 a new name was added to the honour roll of police and peace officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, at the annual ceremony for Police and Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Lesa Zoerb, who was a corrections officer, was killed in October 2018 in a car crash on highway 51. Her name joins the list of 62 other officers from Saskatchewan who were recognized and remembered on Sunday.

Zoerb’s sister, Debra Birkbeck, attended the memorial on Sunday.

“She was doting mother. I just loved her for that, and she was a great sister,” said Birkbeck. “I think she would have been very happy to know that she's being remembered in this way.”

Members from forces around the province took part in the memorial. Regina Police Chief Evan Bray, said police and peace officers across Saskatchewan are a family, and losing a member of that family is never easy.

“63 men and women that have lost their lives in the province of Saskatchewan,” said Bray. “All organizations in the province do a lot of work to try and ensure the safety of all of the people that do the work. But when you hear something like that happening it's very tragic.”

Similar events were held across the country to pay tribute to the men and women who lost their lives while on the job.

The memorial is always held on the last Sunday of September.