Family of slain Sask. RCMP member calling attention to dangers of working alone

The family of a slain Saskatchewan RCMP member is calling attention to the personnel shortages faced by officers across Canada.

Constable Shelby Patton lost his life while on duty in June of 2021 after he was struck by a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop in Wolseley, Sask.

Patton was working alone at the time of his death, a practice not uncommon for RCMP officers. It’s the result of staffing shortages law enforcement is currently facing across the country.

Morgan Buckingham is the director for the prairie region of the National Police Federation.

“At any given time in Canada, even right now, there is a Mountie alone on a gravel road somewhere … isolated, maybe an hour from backup, making split second decisions that could be life or death protecting the communities that they serve,” he said.

Patton’s death has drawn attention to the increased risks of patrolling alone – particularly in rural and remote areas where support is far away.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore spoke to reporters late last week – following a sentencing proceeding for the man who pled guilty in connection to Patton’s death.

“Shelby’s death has had a deep and lasting impact on us given how tragic and unnecessary his death was. We’re still feeling those impacts today,” she said.

Patton’s mother, Melanie, has been vocal about her concerns.

“There is just a lack of respect that’s growing. It’s getting riskier for them,” she explained, referring to other officers like her son.

“There’s a lack of care and its just becoming more and more dangerous.”

While the case surrounding Patton’s death is still before the courts, Buckingham explained the risk factors with policing are mitigated when there are more officers available.

“If there was always two members on shift at a given time, if there was always backup a certain geographical distance away, could things have worked out differently? Entirely possible,” he said.

The tragedy has some members giving their careers a second thought, according to Blackmore.

“You heard from several of his colleagues in court, they’re talking about…they’re reconsidering their careers ‘could this be me?’” she explained. “As we’ve got members across this province putting on their uniforms this afternoon and tonight going to work to that shift, having those thoughts of what happened to Shelby and how it could impact them.”

Alphonse Stanley Traverse of Winnipeg, Man. pleaded guilty to manslaughter resulting in the death of the 26-year-old constable on June 12, 2021.

The Crown is seeking a life sentence for Traverse, while the defence is asking for 16 years.