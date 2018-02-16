A family is desperate to find a loved one who has been missing for nearly a month.

Darryl Langan, 51, was last seen near Melville on January 19, 2018. His family says there's been no trace of him since.

According to Melville RCMP, at around 10:30 p.m that night, Langan had been hitchhiking from Melville to Yorkton, when he asked the driver of the vehicle to stop and let him out.

Langan’s brother says despite the cold weather, the family and the RCMP have not stopped searching.

"We went down there and we were searching where he was last dropped off, we were walking through fields with relatives, but the snow was too deep, it was drifting,” said Langan’s brother Harold Martin.

The Melville RCMP have not received any tips on where Langan went after he was dropped off on Highway 10.

"At this point we really don't know where he is.. And we don't know if he continued on foot from that location or was perhaps picked up by someone else," said Sargent Jeff Comeau, Melville RCMP.

Langan is described as approximately 5’9”, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and was last seen wearing all black.

Although a long period of time has passed, Martin is still hopeful that his brother is safe.

“I’m searching for him I was thinking why am I searching for him this is ridiculous. He's somewhere. Someone's picked him up. But it bothers me that all his money is still in the bank and his phone hasn't been used since he disappeared that night,” said Martin.

The RCMP is open to any details that could help them find Langan.

“We'd be very interested to hear from some member of the public, if they had any interaction with Mr. Langan on the 19th or after. If they stopped and spoke to him, offered him a ride or even gave him a ride,” said Comeau.

The Melville RCMP is asking anyone who might have any information on where Langan might be to contact them, or any RCMP detachment. At this point, they are worried about his wellbeing.