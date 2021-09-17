Advertisement
Federal election 2021: Get to know southern Sask. candidates
Published Friday, September 17, 2021 11:00AM CST Last Updated Friday, September 17, 2021 11:29AM CST
Share:
REGINA -- Saskatchewan voters will head to the polls on September 20 to cast their ballots for their choice to represent them in Ottawa.
In 2019, Saskatchewan residents elected Conservative Party MPs in all 14 federal ridings. The province had a 72.6 per cent voter turn out in 2019, sitting above the national rate of 67 per cent.
Here’s a look at seven southern Saskatchewan ridings and their candidates for the 2021 federal election.
- Everything you need to know about the 2021 federal election
- Federal election 2021 platform guide: Where do the parties stand?
Click on each electoral district's name for more information. Riding profiles will be updated throughout the campaign.
REGINA-LEWVAN
REGINA-QU'APPELLE
REGINA-WASCANA
CYPRESS HILLS-GRASSLANDS
MOOSE JAW-LAKE CENTRE-LANIGAN
SOURIS-MOOSE MOUNTAIN
YORKTON-MELVILLE
VOTER INFORMATION
Election day is scheduled for Sept. 20, with polls in Saskatchewan open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
RELATED IMAGES