REGINA -- Saskatchewan voters will head to the polls on September 20 to cast their ballots for their choice to represent them in Ottawa.

In 2019, Saskatchewan residents elected Conservative Party MPs in all 14 federal ridings. The province had a 72.6 per cent voter turn out in 2019, sitting above the national rate of 67 per cent.

Here’s a look at seven southern Saskatchewan ridings and their candidates for the 2021 federal election.

Click on each electoral district's name for more information. Riding profiles will be updated throughout the campaign.

VOTER INFORMATION

Election day is scheduled for Sept. 20, with polls in Saskatchewan open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.