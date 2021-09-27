REGINA -- The federal government is prepared to help Saskatchewan battle its fourth wave of COVID-19.

In a tweet on Friday, the federal health minister Patty Hajdu confirmed she spoke with provincial health minister Paul Merriman and “ensured he knows the federal government will be there to help the people of Saskatchewan in this health crisis.”

“We stand ready to help wherever we are needed,” the tweet read.

I spoke with @MerrimanPaul today, and ensured he knows that the federal government will be there to help the people of Saskatchewan in this health crisis. We stand ready to help wherever we are needed. — Patty Hajdu (@PattyHajdu) September 24, 2021

While the federal government is ready to help, Hajdu reminded Merriman it takes time to deploy these resources, and that equipment is easier to ship out than healthcare workers.

“It depends on the resourcing needs of Saskatchewan, which is why it’s so critical that the province be looking ahead to what they anticipate they’ll need as they try to deal with the surge,” said Hajdu in a phone interview.

She said the province has yet to make any official requests.

CTV News requested an interview with Minister Merriman. We have yet to hear back.

The health minister last spoke to media a month ago.

The offer from Ottawa comes as Saskatchewan continues to break COVID-19 records. On Sunday the province recorded more than 550 new cases, its highest new daily case count since the start of the pandemic. Those cases pushed the province to an all-time high of 4,864 active cases.

Dr. Alex Wong, an infectious disease specialist, said this wave feels different than others.

“People are just so sad and regretful they’re asking for the vaccine, they’re begging for the vaccine,” said Wong.

Person in Regina hospital. Crying. Dying.



"I should have had my shots. My wife had hers. She kept telling me to get mine. I'm going to die, aren't I?"



He spoke w/ family one last time before going to ICU. He told them he was so sorry.



He died 3 days later, alone.#COVID19SK — Dr. Alexander Wong (@awong37) September 26, 2021

The official opposition has previously called on Premier Scott Moe to formally ask Ottawa for help.

The NDP says it’s time for the province to consider bringing in the Canadian military to help in many ways like contact tracing, testing and on the frontlines.

Last Wednesday, the province said it is in regular contact with the federal government about the pandemic response. While it has asked for additional rapid test kits, there have been no other requests for federal support.​