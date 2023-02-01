Feds caught off guard by Saskatchewan 'unforeseen' request for COVID-19 help
Public Safety Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces were caught off guard by a request for help from Saskatchewan during the height of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Documents obtained under freedom of information laws show employees in the federal departments were surprised when Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman sent a letter in October 2021 to then-federal health minister Patty Hajdu requesting help.
"Unforeseen (request for assistance) for (Saskatchewan) came into Ottawa through (Minister) Hajdu," said an email from Maj.-Gen. Paul Prevost, who runs the military centre called the Strategic Joint Staff on Oct. 18.
"(Government of Canada), as us, are surprised by this," said another email from Lt.-Col Dave Morency.
It was unexpected because Merriman had turned down an offer of federal support and, emails show, there was no indication a formal request would be on the horizon.
The Saskatchewan government has not responded to a request for comment.
The 50 pages of emails that are partially redacted show that near the end of September 2021 and early October, the two federal departments were tracking an increasing number of infections, hospitalizations and pressures on intensive care units in Saskatchewan.
Saskatchewan was reporting record-high numbers of people in hospital and front-line health-care workers were voicing their concern that it would get worse. Surgeries and tests were being cancelled and staff were redeployed to COVID-19 wards.
Prevost said in an email on Sept. 29 that the situation is "getting worse; worse than Alberta in some parts of the (province)."
"We continue to discuss with (Saskatchewan) but there are no mentions of (request for assistance)," Prevost wrote.
Alberta was also facing significant pressures at the time with soaring hospitalizations and infections after it lifted COVID-19 public health orders over the summer. Then-premier Jason Kenney faced significant backlash when he walked back on his "best summer ever" comments, tightening restrictions and asking the federal government for assistance.
The Saskatchewan government was watching what Alberta was doing, emails show.
Maj. Dave Fedoruk wrote on Oct. 5 that Saskatchewan was possibly interested in a federal response such as Alberta's, but the province did not have its own information available during a recent meeting to "speak meaningfully" to what was needed.
The email added that Saskatchewan participants in the meeting "stated they do not have authority to submit a (request for assistance) at this time."
However, at the time the Saskatchewan government was reaching out to several places in the United States for assistance.
Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency president Marlo Pritchard would later say the province reached out to members of the Northern Emergency Management Assistance Compact, through the International Emergency Management Assistance Memorandum of Understanding, and to the Pacific Northwest Emergency Management Agreement, which connects the province with possible help from member states including Illinois, Montana, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Minnesota, Ohio, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
No state helped.
Hajdu said she had urged the province to take federal support in the weeks before they finally reached out. She said in an interview with The Canadian Press at the end of September 2021 that if the province needed nurses, respiratory therapists or doctors, the federal government needed to know sooner rather than later.
"I really stressed to Minister Merriman the best plan is the one we make ahead of time, and we need to work together to make sure we can adequately understand what Saskatchewan needs might be," Hajdu said.
A few weeks later, a request for urgent assistance would come to Hajdu's office.
"Saskatchewan is reaching a critical point in our response to the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are in need of external support to manage patient care in a safe and sustainable manner. We have an immediate need for assistance from the federal government," said Merriman's letter to Hajdu on Oct. 18, 2021.
Public Safety Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces quickly began emailing each other about how to best respond to the unexpected request.
"Perhaps we should discuss this fairly urgently," said an email from James Gulak with Public Safety Canada. "Caught everyone by surprise and originated in the political realm."
Generally, a formal request for assistance is submitted to Public Safety Canada, the lead coordinator of the federal response to these operations, outlining how much help is needed and in what areas.
Even Saskatchewan front-line workers emailed they were not expecting the request.
"My apologies, I was only made aware of it in the last five minutes," said Kim Olsen, director of intergovernmental relations with Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, in an email about the request.
Jessica Lamirande, with the federal Department of National Defence, said in an email that the Canadian Armed Forces monitor trends to evaluate possible requests for support.
The Canadian Armed Forces responded to the 2021 request with aircraft assistance and personnel to fly patients from Saskatchewan to Ontario. They also provided critical care nurses to help at Regina General Hospital and other nursing supports.
"Given the unpredictable nature of the pandemic, we were prepared for situations to quickly change, and ensured that the Canadian Armed Forces remained ready to help provinces and territories that required assistance," Lamirande said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2023.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's new anti-Islamophobia representative apologizes for comments about Quebecers
Canada's new special representative on combating Islamophobia says she is sorry that her words have hurt Quebecers.
Former CBC journalist dies after random attack on Toronto street
A long-time CBC radio producer who was the victim of a random assault in Toronto last week has died, the public broadcaster confirms.
Candice Bergen, former interim Conservative leader, resigning from Parliament
Candice Bergen, the former interim leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, is resigning from Parliament.
Mexico zoo director killed, cooked 4 pygmy goats for party
The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo's pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said.The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo's pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said.
Food prices set to increase -- again -- as blackout on price hikes ends at some stores
Higher grocery prices are expected to hit stores across Canada soon as a blackout on price increases over the holiday season comes to an end.
'Immediately stop' wearing these sweaters and hoodies, Health Canada warns
Nearly 130,000 Helly Hansen sweaters and hoodies have been recalled in Canada due to flammability concerns.
Liberals set to introduce law delaying expansion of medically assisted dying regime
The federal government is expected to introduce a law as early as Thursday to delay the extension of medically assisted dying eligibility to people whose sole underlying condition is a mental disorder.
Couple leave ticketless baby at Israeli airport check-in
A couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk in Tel Aviv, Israel after arriving without a ticket for the child.
Canada's immigration increase alone won't fix the labour market, experts say
Experts say Canada's plan to increase immigration may ease some pressures in the labour market, but bigger changes are needed to ensure new permanent residents are matched with the jobs that most need filling.
Saskatoon
-
'I feel we are forgotten': Saskatoon long term care residents speak out about staff shortages
Residents of a Saskatoon care home are speaking out about staff shortages and broken equipment in their facility.
-
Saskatoon landlord expects family of man killed in apartment to clean up his blood
Thirty-seven-year-old Adam Willet was found dead in his apartment on 7th Street East in December, and his family says they are now on the hook for cleaning the suite.
-
Feds caught off guard by Saskatchewan 'unforeseen' request for COVID-19 help
Public Safety Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces were caught off guard by a request for help from Saskatchewan during the height of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba MP Candice Bergen is stepping down
Candice Bergen, MP for Portage-Lisgar, is stepping down, which means a byelection may be coming.
-
Suspect starts fire in Peguis First Nation home during standoff: RCMP
A 46-year-old man has been charged following a stabbing and standoff on Peguis First Nation over the weekend.
-
'Time-consuming and so exhausting': Restaurant owner fed up with minimum wage subsidy program
A local restaurant owner is speaking out over problems she's encountered applying for a provincial program aimed at helping small businesses offset the impact of the minimum wage hike.
Calgary
-
Alberta police believe 'Dances With Wolves' star may have abused local victims
Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service officials are encouraging any local victims to come forward following the arrest of actor Nathan Lee Chasing Horse in Las Vegas on sex assault charges.
-
Calgary restaurant that turned into 'splash park' during flood reopens with reimagined menu
A Calgary restaurant that was forced to close its doors late last year after a flood has reopened with a reimagined menu.
-
Calgary buckling under EMS crisis, Alberta NDP says
New data, acquired by the Alberta NDP, suggests the province's EMS crisis is getting worse under the current government, with a lack of ambulances putting Calgarians at severe risk.
Edmonton
-
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's former top doctor, hired by B.C. public health service
Alberta's former chief medical officer of health has landed a new role in British Columbia. Dr. Deena Hinshaw was named a deputy provincial health officer for B.C. on Wednesday.
-
Bell pulled out of Alberta church by thieves using vehicles: police
Police are investigating after the bell was stolen from St. Mary's Church in Holden, Alta., causing damage to the building.
-
Rink fire in Leduc under investigation: RCMP
Leduc RCMP have opened an investigation into a fire at Southfork skating rink, a spokesperson has confirmed.
Toronto
-
Former CBC journalist dies after random attack on Toronto street
A long-time CBC radio producer who was the victim of a random assault in Toronto last week has died, the public broadcaster confirms.
-
Video shows car driving through Vaughan, Ont. mall during 'absolutely insane' break-in
Police have released a video of a driver who smashed through the doors of Vaughan, Ont. mall early Wednesday before allegedly breaking into an electronics store.
-
Ontario disability aid change not as beneficial as it seems, advocates say
The Ontario government started allowing recipients to earn more money from working before clawing back their benefits on Wednesday, but advocates say it's not enough.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for start of Winterlude, NCC says
While crews have resumed operations in an attempt to open the Rideau Canal Skateway for its 53rd season, an NCC spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa the canal will not open in time for the first weekend of Winterlude on Friday.
-
'This is a tight budget:' City of Ottawa tables draft spending plan
The city of Ottawa has tabled a belt-tightening draft budget amid increasing financial pressures.
-
Two dead in crash north of Wakefield, Que.
A man and woman in their 20s are dead after a two-car crash north of Wakefield, Que. Tuesday evening.
Vancouver
-
‘What’s good for the region is good for Vancouver’: Ken Sim on being mayor, 12 weeks in
Just over 12 weeks after being sworn in as Vancouver’s mayor, Ken Sim says he’s making slow but steady progress on his promise to hire 100 new police officers and 100 mental health nurses.
-
B.C. teacher suspended for racist comments toward Black colleagues, scaring students
A teacher from Northern B.C. who was fired from his job for making racist comments to his coworkers and scaring his students has had his certificate of qualification suspended for four weeks.
-
Police appeal for information 1 year after woman's body found in Mission, B.C., park
One year after a woman's remains were found in a regional park in Mission, B.C., police are appealing for information to help advance the investigation.
Montreal
-
Heart condition to blame for Montreal girl's death, not vaccines: coroner
Over a year after the death of a 15-year-old student at a Rosemont high school drew protestors who reportedly linked her death to the COVID-19 vaccine, a Quebec coroner has confirmed it was caused by a pre-existing condition.
-
Canada's new anti-Islamophobia representative apologizes for comments about Quebecers
Canada's new special representative on combating Islamophobia says she is sorry that her words have hurt Quebecers.
-
Quebec schools are safe, insists education minister
Quebec students are not in danger, Bernard Drainville insisted Wednesday. The province's education minister was responding to a question from Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy, who had just reported an increase in violence in schools.
Vancouver Island
-
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's former top doctor, hired by B.C. public health service
Alberta's former chief medical officer of health has landed a new role in British Columbia. Dr. Deena Hinshaw was named a deputy provincial health officer for B.C. on Wednesday.
-
Eby not ruling out side talks with PM at national health gathering
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he's optimistic about next week's meetings with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other premiers about health-care funding.
-
New ocean plastics recycling centre on Vancouver Island just 1 of 4 in B.C.
A new recycling centre designed to collect wayward plastics from the ocean has opened on northern Vancouver Island.
Atlantic
-
$31-million lottery ticket sold in Cape Breton, largest win ever in the Maritimes
Atlantic Lottery says someone in Cape Breton has a record-breaking, multimillion-dollar winning lottery ticket.
-
Nova Scotia signs $365-million, 10-year contract for digital medical record system
The Nova Scotia government has entered into a $365-million, 10-year agreement with a health technology firm for the design and management of a digital medical record program first announced more than seven years ago.
-
Sudden deaths of man, woman in Saint John aren't considered criminal: police
Police say the sudden deaths of two people in Saint John, N.B., on Monday don’t appear to be criminal in nature.
Northern Ontario
-
Car, train collide in Sudbury, two people in hospital in stable condition
Two people are in Health Sciences North in stable condition following a collision Sunday in Sudbury between a train and a vehicle.
-
Alberta police believe 'Dances With Wolves' star may have abused local victims
Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service officials are encouraging any local victims to come forward following the arrest of actor Nathan Lee Chasing Horse in Las Vegas on sex assault charges.
-
Inmates in Ontario jails are dying at a 'dramatically' increasing rate, coroner's report shows
A new report released by the office of Ontario's Chief Coroner suggests deaths among incarcerated populations have “risen dramatically” in recent years, painting a picture of a criminal justice system that is struggling to deliver on basic human rights.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo announces warming centres amid cool February temperatures
As temperatures continue to drop following a mild January, the Region of Waterloo announced designated warming centres that will be open throughout February.
-
Skating rinks re-open as temperatures drop
Temperatures have dropped across Southwestern Ontario, making it perfect weather for skaters to take a spin on outdoor ice rinks.
-
Black History Month events across Waterloo region and Guelph
February marks Black History Month, an event that celebrates the achievements and contributions of Black Canadians and their impact on our country’s history.