REGINA -- The federal government announced a multi-million dollar investment in affordable housing in the Queen City on Wednesday.

Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and Regina Mayor Sandra Masters announced $7.8 million in funding to create approximately 29 affordable homes in Regina, through the federal government’s Rapid Housing Initiative.

The government said the investment will support residents who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness, or who are living in temporary shelters because of the pandemic.

More to come…