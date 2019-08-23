

CTV News Regina





The federal, provincial and municipal governments are all investing in revitalizing the Globe Theatre.

The project will help with water filtration in the designated heritage building, along with replacing and fireproofing structural columns in the basement, repairing masonry and updating electrical systems.

The province says the improvements will make the building safer and more energy efficient.

“The creative sector, including live theatre, enriches our lives, creates interesting jobs, drives economic growth and stimulates community vitality," Regina-Wascana MP Ralph Goodale said in a media release.

“This is a vital project for Regina’s heritage and culture and for the revitalization of our downtown," Mayor Michael Fougere said. "It will see that a prominent, historically significant heritage property is preserved for future generations. It also helps ensure the viability of the Globe Theatre, one of Regina’s longest-running, most nationally-recognized cultural institutions. The expansion and addition of stage and rehearsal spaces will also help grow and mature smaller cultural organizations.”

Ottawa contributed $10.8 million for the project. The province is investing $9 million, while the city will provide $6.6 million. The Globe Theatre will cover the remaining costs, with a total estimated cost of $28.9 million.