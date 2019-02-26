A state of emergency has been declared on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation after a fire broke out at the water treatment plant on Monday night.

According to a Councillor Shawn Spencer, community members noticed smoke coming from inside the water treatment plant. Fire crews and police responded.

Council has requested family's living near the facility to evacuate. The community hall has been opened for family's to stay in.

There are also reports that a number of homes on the Nation do not have running water.

“Were not too sure on the number of homes that are effected, but the water treatment facility does provide water to every home in the community,” Councillor Shawn Spencer said.

Crews were also concerned about smoke from toxic materials coming from the facility.