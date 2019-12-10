Fire breaks out at north Regina Walmart
Published Tuesday, December 10, 2019 10:18PM CST
A fire truck is parked metres from the front doors of a Walmart store in north Regina on Dec. 10, 2019.
Emergency crews were on scene of a blaze at the Walmart store on Rochdale Boulevard in Regina for several hours Tuesday night.
Heavy smoke was visible through the front doors as crews fought the fire.
Fire trucks parked within metres of the doorway.
Official details on what sparked the fire or the damages caused are unknown at this time.