Fire crews were battling a blaze in the 1600 block of Toronto Street early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene just after 7 a.m. According to the fire department, smoke and flames were billowing out of the home when crews arrived. Firefighters had to use extreme caution while searching the home due to holes burned through the floor.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured. All damage was contained to the home and nearby homes weren’t impacted.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will begin early this week.