Fire crews respond to blaze at Wheat City Metals in Regina

Fire crews responded to Wheat City Metals in Regina on Thursday afternoon.

Before 1 p.m., crews were called to 2881 Pasqua St. North for a report of a fire.

A large plume of smoke could be seen in the area. Saskatchewan RCMP and Regina Fire crews were on scene.

Regina Fire crews secured a water source and contained the fire, according to a release from the City of Regina sent around 3:30 p.m.

There is no threat to the surrounding area, the release said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, more details to come when they are available…