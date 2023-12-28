Fire crews respond to blaze at Wheat City Metals in Regina
Fire crews responded to Wheat City Metals in Regina on Thursday afternoon.
Before 1 p.m., crews were called to 2881 Pasqua St. North for a report of a fire.
A large plume of smoke could be seen in the area. Saskatchewan RCMP and Regina Fire crews were on scene.
Regina Fire crews secured a water source and contained the fire, according to a release from the City of Regina sent around 3:30 p.m.
There is no threat to the surrounding area, the release said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story, more details to come when they are available…
Regina fire crews responded to 2881 Pasqua Street North on Thursday afternoon. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)
