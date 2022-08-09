Fire restrictions in effect for Cypress Hills, Saskatchewan Landing provincial parks

Fire restrictions are in place for both Cypress Hills and Saskatchewan Landing provincial parks due to extreme fire hazards, according to the Saskatchewan Parks website.

All open fires are prohibited when restrictions are in effect.

CSA approved self-contained portable gas heating devices and fire pits, barbecues, pressurized stoves and charcoal briquettes remain permitted for cooking and heating purposes, the website reads.

The latest fire risk maps and municipal fire ban map can be read here.

Individual municipalities along with regional and national parks may also have their own burining restrictions in place within their jurisdictions. People are asked to check with local authorities to see where restrictions may apply, according to the Sask. parks website.